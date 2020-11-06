Madison County joins list of Kentucky counties in COVID-19 red zone

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County has joined the list of Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID-19.

Governor Beshear said Thursday the state has 80 red counties. Red zone counties have 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Officials at the Madison County Health Department say every county reaching red zone status will need to take a hard look at what they’ve been doing.

Kelley McBride, public information officer at the health department, says people in the area should follow red zone recommendations put out by the governor.

Some of the recommendations: working from home if possible, less in-person shopping, ordering take-out rather than dining in, and avoiding non-essential activities outside your home. The governor also suggests schools go back to virtual learning.

McBride says right now she’s not sure what schools in Madison County are planning.

Again these are recommendations, not mandates.

McBride says people need to continue hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing.

“This is a time for a concerted effort, for entire communities to reconsider your activities, maybe take a pause in some activities,” McBride said.

McBride also suggests everyone get a flu shot to avoid getting covid and the flu at the same time.

