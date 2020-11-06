McConnell, Stivers & Osborne hold news conference about Kentucky Republican Party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was joined by House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers in Frankfort Friday morning.

They called a press conference to talk about how Kentucky clearly turned red or is turning redder in the Tuesday elections, but McConnell didnt' want to address questions about the state of the presidential election.

McConnell was asked numerous times about the vote counting and what the outcome may be. He said he didn’t want to address hypotheticals and pointed us to a tweet he made:

Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.



That's how Americans' votes decide the result. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020

Beyond that McConnell had little to say about the still-undecided U.S. presidential race.

“I’m not gonna answer any hypotheticals about where we go from here,” McConnell said. “I think this is ultimately going to be decided, exactly what I said in my tweet. You’re gonna have contests, you’re gonna have court decisions, that’s how we settle these kinds of disputes in this country.”

It’s interesting to note that right in the middle of another question being asked, McConnell left the room, walked out of the building and got into a black SUV which drove off, leaving while Osborne and Stivers were still answering other questions.

Both Osborne and Stivers said that Republicans won races in difficult, Democratic areas where the headwinds were against them.

