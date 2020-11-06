One Lexington home hit by gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home with six people inside, including three kids, was hit by bullets early Friday morning.

Police say they received multiple calls of shots being fired at 4:35 a.m.

It happened on Woodview Drive, near Man O’War and Alumni.

Three adults were also in the house, but no one was injured.

Two cars did get damage.

Witnesses say they say someone firing from a black car.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.