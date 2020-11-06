Advertisement

One Lexington home hit by gunfire

Police are investigating shots being fired and hitting a Lexington home.
Police are investigating shots being fired and hitting a Lexington home.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington home with six people inside, including three kids, was hit by bullets early Friday morning.

Police say they received multiple calls of shots being fired at 4:35 a.m.

It happened on Woodview Drive, near Man O’War and Alumni.

Three adults were also in the house, but no one was injured.

Two cars did get damage.

Witnesses say they say someone firing from a black car.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interactive | Election results map
Kentucky Lottery millionaire from Boyle County hits it big again
Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.
Woman killed in fiery Lexington crash
Gov. Beshear reports 2,318 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A November run to 70 degrees
Hard-hit bars and restaurants getting fee waiver due to virus
Kentucky opening more COVID-19 testing sites