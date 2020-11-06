West Jessamine, Henry Clay advance to state volleyball semifinals
Saturday’s state semifinals are set for 9:00am and 12:30pm at George Rogers Clark.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - West Jessamine swept Russell 3-0 Friday morning to advance to Saturday’s KHSAA state volleyball semifinals.
The Colts will face the winner of Notre Dame and McCracken County Saturday at 12:30 at George Rogers Clark High School.
Ava Gdovka led West Jessamine with 14 kills and Emily Krintz added 13 kills.
Friday afternoon, Henry Clay beat Greenwood 3-1 to advance to Saturday morning’s state semifinals.
The Blue Devils will take on Mercy Saturday morning at 9:00. Ms. Volleyball Abby Shadwick led Henry Clay with 15 kills.
Saturday’s state title match at GRC is set for 7:30.
