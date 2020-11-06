West Jessamine, Henry Clay advance to state volleyball semifinals

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - West Jessamine swept Russell 3-0 Friday morning to advance to Saturday’s KHSAA state volleyball semifinals.

The Colts will face the winner of Notre Dame and McCracken County Saturday at 12:30 at George Rogers Clark High School.

Ava Gdovka led West Jessamine with 14 kills and Emily Krintz added 13 kills.

Friday afternoon, Henry Clay beat Greenwood 3-1 to advance to Saturday morning’s state semifinals.

STATE SEMIS BOUND! @HCvolleyball moves on with a 3-1 win over Greenwood after a 25-18 4th set. They’ll play No. 2 Mercy at 9 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast in Winchester everybody pic.twitter.com/OMuWm7AXIB — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) November 6, 2020

The Blue Devils will take on Mercy Saturday morning at 9:00. Ms. Volleyball Abby Shadwick led Henry Clay with 15 kills.

On the night, Devils hit .320. Abby Shadwick leads us with 15 kills followed by Feldhaus and Wagers with 8 and 9 kills. Wagers also chipped in 7 blocks. — HC Volleyball (@HCvolleyball) November 6, 2020

Saturday’s state title match at GRC is set for 7:30.

