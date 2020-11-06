Advertisement

Winchester Police Dept. looking for help in finding proper location for headstone

The Winchester Police Department is looking for help in finding the proper location for this headstone.(Winchester Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Winchester Police Department is looking for help in identifying the proper location for a headstone.

The headstone was found on a property in Winchester and the property owner said that it had been there for several years.

The police department believes the headstone was originally from Powell County, but they’re unable to find a match in cemetery records.

The headstone is marked “Patrie Gatewood 1903-1919 At Rest."

If you have any information regarding the headstone, you’re asked to contact Det. Bob Mott at the Winchester Police Department.

