Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Sunny skies and warm feel continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While it has been a “boring” week for us meteorologists, it has been great to get outside and enjoy the sunny skies and warmer temperatures, but it won’t last for much longer as another system takes shape for next week.

If you plan to be out this evening or tonight, you’ll likely only need a light jacket as temperatures slowly cool through the 60s and into the 50s. Dry conditions will also continue through this evening and tonight with clear skies. These clear skies will help temperatures cool further through tonight, but we’ll still be in the mid-50s by late tonight. Winds will remain light to moderate through tonight as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower to mid-50s for a cool feel, but it will be another great day. Sunny skies will be with us yet again throughout the day, with maybe a few light clouds coming in at times. With sunny skies, we’ll also enjoy dry and warm conditions returning for the afternoon. Highs for Sunday are expected to reach back into the mid-70s for most and upper 70s across southern and southeastern Kentucky. These temperatures could reach near our record highs across the region as the warm surge continues. Winds will again be light to moderate with sustained winds around 5-10mph.

We keep our dry pattern going into the beginning of this next work week on Monday and most of Tuesday. Warm conditions will also continue with highs in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday, but then changes come late Tuesday and into the middle of next week. By late Tuesday, a cold front will push in from the west bringing increased showers and thunderstorms that will continue through Wednesday. A somewhat drier pattern will return following the cold front, but we’ll also be sent back into a seasonal feel with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s.

