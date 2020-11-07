Authentic wins the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Advertisement

Authentic also won the 2020 Kentucky Derby in September.
By Alex Walker
Nov. 7, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In one of the deepest Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) fields in years, 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic capped a spectacular year with a big win in this $6-million dollar race.

Bob Baffert’s Authentic won Saturday’s showdown by 2 1/2 lengths.

Improbable finished in second and Global Campaign finished in third.

This is Bob Baffert’s fourth win in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

