Advertisement

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden vanquished his Republican foe after a campaign as bitter and divisive as Trump’s own presidential term. Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills. A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes.

Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One charged with murder in shooting outside Fayette Mall
Interactive | Election results map
Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases for second straight day; 6.77% positivity rate
LMPD officer charged with misconduct, drug trafficking
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP
Dance parties and champagne: celebrating election’s end
EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election for Joe Biden
Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US