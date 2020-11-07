Clark Co. tops Great Crossing, 22-0

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark Co. closed out the regular season on Friday with a 22-0 win at Great Crossing.

The visitors got on the board in the first quarter, when Azariah Israel slipped a couple tackles and scored on a 10-yard touchdown.

A Great Crossing holding penalty in the endzone resulted in a safety, giving Clark Co. a 9-0 lead in the first.

Israel scored again in the first quarter on an 18-yard run and the Cardinals led 16-0.

Both teams closed out the regular season with identical 3-4 records.

