Clark Co. tops Great Crossing, 22-0
Cardinals end regular season with win
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark Co. closed out the regular season on Friday with a 22-0 win at Great Crossing.
The visitors got on the board in the first quarter, when Azariah Israel slipped a couple tackles and scored on a 10-yard touchdown.
A Great Crossing holding penalty in the endzone resulted in a safety, giving Clark Co. a 9-0 lead in the first.
Israel scored again in the first quarter on an 18-yard run and the Cardinals led 16-0.
Both teams closed out the regular season with identical 3-4 records.
