Gov. Beshear: 2,162 new COVID-19 cases reported, 17 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,162 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, making it the highest number of cases ever reported on a Saturday. The state total now stands at 119,661 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now above 7%, and the highest reported since May 5. As of Saturday, it is 7.17%.

“Since March 6, when COVID-19 was first reported in Kentucky, we have not had this many new cases reported on a Saturday, and sadly we are also reporting 17 more deaths,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Kentuckians we need to come together right now. We need everyone wearing a mask, following the red zone recommendations and other guidance, like limiting travel and social distancing, so that we can stop this alarming escalation of cases.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

The Governor also reported 17 new deaths Sunday That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,561.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Barren County; a 93-year-old woman from Knott County; a 76-year-old man from Breathitt County; an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman from Lee County; a 75-year-old man, a 63-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 70-year-old man from Livingston County; a 68-year-old man from Daviess County; an 85-year-old man from Graves County; an 81-year-old woman and a 82-year-old man from Grayson County; a 76-year-old man from Warren County; and an 85-year-old man from Jessamine County.

At least 2,207,351 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 21,513.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.