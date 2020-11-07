‘He was a hero’: Longtime Corbin doctor dies of COVID-19, family remembers legacy

(WYMT) - Dr. Mohammad Jawed practiced internal medicine and specialized in hypertension and diabetes for more than 20 years in Corbin.

“He worked so hard to take care of his patients, and, you know, his patients loved him so much, and they are very sad, you know, losing him," said Mohammad’s ex-wife Ladan Hassani.

Dr. Jawed was a father of three daughters, Ghazal, Hannah, and Fareen. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-September. His family said, in the beginning, he was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus but said his symptoms grew worse and he was eventually flown to UK Hospital.

“It was a battle, he would get better just for a little bit, and then go back, so it was a battle for seven weeks, you know when he was intubated," said Hassani.

Dr. Jawed died on Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear mentioned him in Thursday’s news conference and said Jawed was a hero.

“I think our dad’s case is really different from the rest because he got it while trying to help his patients," said his daughter Hannah Jawed.

Not only does the family remember their dad, but remembering the fun times as well even watching Spongebob with him.

“When it first started showing on TV, he and I would watch it, and so Spongebob was always like a big thing for us," said Ghazal.

The family remains strong and shares their dad’s battle with COVID-19. They hope to share a message of hope with others who are currently fighting the virus.

“I guess that we just want to show that, you know, that we all need to continue to take the proper precautions," said Ghazal. “At the same time we want to honor our dad because he really was a hero,” added Ghazal.

