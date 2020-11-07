Kentucky high school stands out during virus-impacted season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The COVID-19 pandemic fumbled 66 Kentucky high school football games Friday night, as well as many others throughout the season.

It was the last night of the regular season before playoffs.

According to the KHSAA, at least 17 games in Central and Eastern Kentucky were cancelled.

The only public school in Lexington to play a full season was Bryan Station High School.

A parent of two players said it’s because the coaches and the parents were dedicated to following the rules.

“Every week it came down to the last minute like, ‘Okay, are we going to play?’ they said ‘Game on!’ and we [were] like ‘Okay, let’s do it!,’” said parent Shawn Lancaster.

Lancaster said she and her sons were nervous every week, expecting the game to be rescheduled or scratched.

Zero cancellations means none of the players on the football team tested positive for the virus.

