Kentucky Newsmakers 11/8: Ky. Sec. of State Michael Adams; finance expert Jason Smith; Bobbie Kaiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with finance expert Jason Smith, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and Bobbie Kaiser, the organizer for a special election in Rabbit Hash.

Kentucky’s historic election is in the books. More than 2 million people voted in the commonwealth and the turnout was just under 60 percent. It was the highest turnout since 2008. Due to concerns about COVID-19 and an emergency declaration, the election was done in a very different way that included early absentee and walk-in voting. We heard repeatedly that voters liked the options, but will it continue going forward? Republican Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams joined us to talk about how the election went, how the changes made this year will impact Kentucky elections moving forward, and more.

It’s been a very chaotic year, from coronavirus to election drama, and as you plan holiday celebrations, that will have to be different too. We also talked to Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers for some financial advice in an uncertain time.

On a lighter note, Wilbur wins the mayor’s race in Rabbit Hash in northern Kentucky-- Wilbur the dog, that is! Wilbur is a french bulldog. Bobbie Kaiser organizes the charitable event in Rabbit Hash and joins us to talk about the election.

