KHSAA delays high school football playoffs due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA has delayed high school football playoffs due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The organization notified member schools of the one week delay. It says this is an effort to give schools and school systems time to review their situations and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action.

Now, the first round of playoffs will take place the weekend of Nov. 19-21. The KHSAA said no changes to the playoff structure are planned as of now.

“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown.”

Tackett said the decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines. It’s about 82 Kentucky counties being defined “red” as of Thursday. Red counties are supposed to limit several in person activities, including sports, in-person learning and other gatherings.

“It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions,” Tackett said.

More information on the decision can be found at the organization’s website.

