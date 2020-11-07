Advertisement

KHSAA delays high school football playoffs due to COVID-19

(KHSAA)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA has delayed high school football playoffs due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The organization notified member schools of the one week delay. It says this is an effort to give schools and school systems time to review their situations and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action.

Now, the first round of playoffs will take place the weekend of Nov. 19-21. The KHSAA said no changes to the playoff structure are planned as of now.

“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic," said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown.”

Tackett said the decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines. It’s about 82 Kentucky counties being defined “red” as of Thursday. Red counties are supposed to limit several in person activities, including sports, in-person learning and other gatherings.

“It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions,” Tackett said.

More information on the decision can be found at the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One charged with murder in shooting outside Fayette Mall
Interactive | Election results map
Gov. Beshear reports over 2K cases for second straight day; 6.77% positivity rate
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
LMPD officer charged with misconduct, drug trafficking

Latest News

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season
Local Girl Scout honored for effort leading to arrest of man charged with human trafficking
Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Letcher County
Kentucky high school stands out during virus-impacted season