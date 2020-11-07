Advertisement

Ky. leaders react to election of Biden, Harris

Many shared their reactions on social media. Some have stayed notably silent.
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A number of lawmakers, politicians, activists and other leaders from Kentucky have taken to social media to share their reactions to the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. To this point, many Kentucky Republicans have not released statements.

[RELATED: How will Senator McConnell work with a Biden presidency?]

Scroll down to see those social media reactions. Know of any others that should be added to this page? Contact us using the feedback form here.

This story will be updated.

