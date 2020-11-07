LexCath stuns Covington Catholic 29-28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jack Gohmann connected with Jack Monday on a 20-yard TD with :32 remaining and then got the two point conversion to rally past CovCath 29-28.

On top of that, the Knights blocked the game-winning field goal as time expired ending the Colonels 22-game winning streak.

Lexington Catholic (5-2) built a 21-7 lead on three touchdown passes from Gohmann to Blake Busson, Jackson Corbett, and Monday only to see CovCath score 21 unanswered to take a 28-21 lead late in the 4th quarter.

On the night, Gohmann was 16-of-27 passing for 180 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

