Longshot Order of Australia, 73-1, wins Breeders’ Cup Mile

The Irish-bred colt was in the race following a scratch and with a substitute rider.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Order of Australia, a 73-1 longshot, has won the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland.

The Irish-bred colt was in the race following a scratch and with a substitute rider.

Order of Australia took the lead in the stretch Saturday and won by a neck over Circus Maximus. Order of Australia entered the the 15-horse field after One Master was scratched. Pierre Charles Boudot was aboard in place of Christophe Soumillon after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Order of Australia started from the far post and quickly moved into contention before running second entering the stretch. He overtook Halladay and held off charging Circus Maximus for the win.

