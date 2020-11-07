Advertisement

Madison Southern dominates rival Madison Central, 44-14

Walt Smith scored the Eagles first three touchdowns of the game
Madison Southern's Walt Smith scores three touchdowns in win.
Madison Southern's Walt Smith scores three touchdowns in win.(Lee K. Howard)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison Southern Eagles finished the regular season on a high note by defeating rival Madison Central 44-14.

Walt Smith scored the Eagles first three touchdowns of the game on a punt return for a touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown. Madison Southern’s next three scores were made by Jayshaun Ethridge, who scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Madison Southern finishes the regular season 4-3 overall, while Madison Central drops to 1-7 overall.

