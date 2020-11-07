Madison Southern dominates rival Madison Central, 44-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Madison Southern Eagles finished the regular season on a high note by defeating rival Madison Central 44-14.

Walt Smith scored the Eagles first three touchdowns of the game on a punt return for a touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown. Madison Southern’s next three scores were made by Jayshaun Ethridge, who scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown.

Madison Southern finishes the regular season 4-3 overall, while Madison Central drops to 1-7 overall.

