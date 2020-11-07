Advertisement

Monomoy Girl wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff

The star 5-year-old won for the 13th time in 15th races.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Even-money favorite Monomoy Girl blew by the leaders around the final turn and held off a challenge by 14-1 shot Valiance to win the 1 1/8-mile Distaff for the top fillies and mares 3 years old and up.

The star 5-year-old won for the 13th time in 15th races, giving trainer Brad Cox his fourth win at this Breeders' Cup to tie the record.

Monomoy Girl won in 1:47.84, paying $4.00 to win, $3.00 to place and $2.40 to show.

Valiance was second and Dunbar Road third. Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver didn’t hit the board after stumbling out of the starting gate. 

