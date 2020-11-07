Advertisement

Toyota of Bowling Green donates van to Toys for Tots for Christmas season

Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season is approaching and Toys for Tots is preparing to gift thousands of children with toys this year.

By serving over seven thousand children last year, that would not have been possible without community support. We know that need is going to be higher this year, it is every year unfortunately. So, we have to have that community support and we’re very very grateful," Janel Doyle with Toys for Tots said.

Toyota of Louisville is donating a new van for the organization to use to transport toys this holiday season.

“We’re about community and helping out our community. So, when Janel talked with us about this partnership, we’ve done it in the past. and we are more than willing to do it again,” Kinny Landrum said. Landrum is the new car manager at Toyota of Bowling Green.

Toys for Tots already has donation boxes placed around several businesses in the community. They are serving children across ten counties this year.

