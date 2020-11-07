Woman had 20+ photos of child porn on her phone, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

Monica Bass-Bradley, 61, was arrested Monday.

Her arrest report indicated she had more than 20 photos of child porn on her cellphone.

The report described several photos of a minor, the details for which were too grotesque to publish.

Bass-Bradley is due in court Monday.

