AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2

Notre Dame moved up two spots after upsetting Clemson in double-overtime.
Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley (88) reacts after a catch during the third quarter against Clemson in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)(Matt Cashore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this year. That extends the Crimson Tide’s record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 after upsetting Clemson in a dramatic double-overtime game and Ohio State remained No. 3.

Clemson gave up the top spot for the first time this season and landed at No. 4. Alabama received 59 of 62 first-place votes.

Notre Dame received two first-place votes and now has its best ranking since it was No. 1 at the end of the 2012 regular season. Ohio State got the remaining first-place vote. Texas A&M moved up two spots to No. 5.

