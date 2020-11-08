Biden supporters celebrate win in Downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Downtown Lexington was filled with people celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s win Saturday.

While not as big of a victory party as seen in major cities around the country, people still were literally jumping for joy in Triangle Park.

“It’s been a long, long four years,” said Hal Veal, a Biden supporter.

“We’re all Americans. It shouldn’t matter if we’re Democrats or Republicans. We should be able to work together,” Julie Martinez, a Biden supporter, said.

A small victory party in downtown Lexington, people embracing each other, happy tears in their eyes.

“We’re here. We’re Kentuckians, we’re Americans, we need to work together to make our country a better place," said Martinez.

“We’re just so thrilled, it’s all about celebrating. We’re gaining our country back,” Veal said.

While Lexington and Louisville voted for Joe Biden, the rest of Kentucky overwhelming voted to re-elect President Trump, and so did 70 million other Americans. In a historical election seeing more people voting than ever before, Biden secured 290 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s super exciting. It just feels wonderful to not feel alone,” Martinez said.

Biden supporters, Martinez and Veal were surrounded by a couple dozen people celebrating the win.

“The people have spoken. The people of our country have spoken,” said Veal.

And hundreds more honking in support.

“What I really hope to see in the next four years, is that we can come together, and we can work and find areas of commonality. And we can talk about the things that as Kentuckians we all care about and believe together,” Martinez said.

A celebration these supporters said they won’t be stopping anytime soon.

