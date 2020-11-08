Advertisement

Car crashes into Lexington apartment building

Firefighters were on the scene after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building's door Sunday morning.
Firefighters were on the scene after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building's door Sunday morning.(Trevor Beaty/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There were no injuries reported after a vehicle went through the glass door of an apartment building Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Gray Hawk Road, just off Alumni Drive and Turkey Foot Road in Lexington.

Police tell us the driver’s foot slid off the brake and onto the gas pedal, sending him into the door.

No one else was in the car, and no charges are expected. Police say speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors.

