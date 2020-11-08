Lexington church kicks off annual Thanksgiving food drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving can be synonymous with turkey, gravy, and pie. For some, the feast is a luxury that’s hard to afford.

“A lot of people in worse shape than they were in last year because of the pandemic and a lot of people out of work and not sure what’s going to happen next,” says Crossroads Lexington reach out director Brent Barger.

Sunday the church kicked off its annual Thanksgiving food drive.

“Provide a little hope for people in a difficult year, difficult time,” Barger says.

Anyone can go to the Crossroads Church in Lexington to pick up a box. Then, they’ll fill that box with classic Thanksgiving ingredients. Finally, this box will make it to a family in need of a turkey day meal.

“I think that sitting together at the table with your family and not worrying about that is just, it’s a day that can bring a smile to someone’s face,” says Volunteer Kim Fultz.

Fultz is organizing a group of people. This group aims to put together 12 boxes, each box feeding 10 to 12 people. All in all, Crossroads has the goal of providing 100,000 people in Ohio and Kentucky with a meal.

For Kultz it’s about bringing families together, and maybe providing a distraction during a trying time.

“A good day, a day to celebrate, and so I’m just excited to have the opportunity to give that to somebody who might not have the resources this year,” Kultz says.

If you’re interested in finding out more about the drive, you can visit the Crossroads website at crossroads.net/tfd.

