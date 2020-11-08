Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,177 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 120,838 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 7.24%.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

The Governor also reported 4 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,565.

The deaths reported Saturday include two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County; and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.

At least 2,207,351 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 21,513.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.