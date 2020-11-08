Sheriff: Person damages cemetery in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who vandalized a cemetery.

Deputies said someone drove a large truck into a cemetery off of Sinking Creek Road at Willie Green Road. Officials said the suspect knocked over multiple grave markers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Hobie Daughtery at 606-864-6600. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.