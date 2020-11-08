Advertisement

Turner runs for 208 yards, Stephen F. Austin beats EKU 24-6

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Jaquarion Turner had a career-best 208 yards rushing, Trae Self accounted for two touchdowns and Stephen F. Austin beat Eastern Kentucky 24-6.

Stephen F. Austin has a five-game winning streak, its first since 2011.

Self ran for a 7-yard touchdown and threw a 30-yard TD pass to Xavier Gipson in the first quarter. Zach Nwachukwu’s 22-yard punt return for a touchdown stretched the Lumberjacks' lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter.

Turner, a redshirt freshman, had 21 carries, including a 39-yard run to help set up Chris Campos' 24-yard field goal.

Alexander Woznick made two field goals for EKU.

