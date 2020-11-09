Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Our dry stretch turns more active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After tieing and setting several new record highs over the past few days with plenty of sunshine, our pattern now takes a more active turn this week with rain and storms on the way.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll have beautiful conditions continuing with pleasant temperatures. After reaching the 70s this afternoon, we’ll slowly fall through the 60s this evening, and it won’t be until tonight and overnight that we fall into the mid-50s. Winds will continue out of the south around 5-10mph at times, and skies will remain mostly clear.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 50s across the Commonwealth. While the first half and almost three-quarters of the day stay dry, we will be watching for rain and storm chances to increase by the evening and overnight hours. Before that rain arrives, though, we should see highs reach back into the 70s, and I think it’s likey again that some areas could tie or break record highs yet again in the forecast. Also, after starting mostly sunny in the morning, clouds will be increasing throughout the day ahead of the rain.

A cold front will finally push through on Wednesday, providing more widespread heavy showers and thunderstorm chances. The cold front will also provide quite the cool down through the remainder of the workweek, with highs fall into the mid to upper 50s following the front. We’ll have a dry stretch again from Thursday afternoon and through the beginning of Saturday, but then we track another potent system for Sunday that looks to bring our temperatures even cooler by next week.

