BJ Boston: ‘I’m like a dog in a cage ready to go to war’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky basketball freshman class features two five-star recruits and we typically don’t hear from freshman this early, but in a shocking revelation, this isn’t a typical year.

When the Wildcats open the season later this month against Morehead State, freshman guard BJ Boston is expected to be the team’s leading scorer right off the bat. He is Kentucky’s top recruit in the 2020 class and he is ready to bring his explosive skillset to Lexington.

“I feel like I’m going to bring confidence, the scoring, the playmaking, helping my team win," said Boston. "I’m just going to play winning basketball and play on both sides of the court. Uplift my team. Just do everything I can to come out with a W at the end of the game. I’m excited. I feel like a dog in a cage. I’m just ready to get out and go to war with my guys.”

The 2020 season starts November 25 at Rupp Arena against Morehead State. That is the first of three games in five days followed by matchups with Detroit and Richmond.

