Cameron will not attend meeting with other AGs about Pennsylvania mail-in ballot legal battle

Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Attorney General Daniel Cameron(WAVE)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was supposed to join several other Republican state attorney generals Monday afternoon to talk about the major legal battle in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots. 

But his office just released a statement that he will not be attending that meeting due to scheduling.

President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, questioning the validity of many of the ballots counted, mostly the ones cast by mail.

The state pushed President-elect Joe Biden to victory, pushing him over the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

Kentucky Republican leaders have been vocal about the issue. Monday, morning Senator Rand Paul retweeting posts about the need to litigate this election.

When Senator Mitch McConnell stood alongside state Republican last week, he did not comment about the outcome of the election. Instead, he directed reporters to a tweet which said in part “every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not.”

Rep. Andy Barr also tweeted along those lines. Rep. Thomas Massie condemned mail-in ballots on his page, and Rep. Hal Rogers posted that allegations of fraud must be investigated.

It’s not clear why Cameron was planning to join other states AGs Monday afternoon, and if he thinks there were any similarities or differences with the mail voting process in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Others who are supposed to be on the call include Republican AGs from Louisiana, Georgia, and Missouri.

