Eight people shot in downtown Nashville following apparent dispute over dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Metro Nashville Police are pursuing leads to identify two men involved in a shooting downtown Nashville early Sunday morning that injured eight people.

Police said several people were gathered near Second Avenue N. and Commerce Street around 1 a.m. when an argument broke out over a dog that was with one of the men.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the man with the dog allegedly pulled out a handgun during the dispute. The second suspect left but returned a few minutes later armed with a gun and accompanied by several other men.

Police said the two groups exchanged gunfire and eight adult victims were either struck or grazed by bullets.

The injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers recovered a handgun from the scene and spoke with several victims and witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

