Free COVID-19 testing available at Red Mile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Red Mile will host Mayor Linda Gorton’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program for free COVID-19 tests for the next two weeks.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program provides public testing for free. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options.

This week testing will be available Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road.

Testing will also be available Nov. 19 - 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Thanks to The Red Mile,” Gorton said. “Testing becomes more and more important as the number of cases continues to grow. We’ve had a disheartening start to November, as we’ve experienced record-breaking numbers of positive cases in Lexington. It’s still very important to follow public health recommendations … maintain a six-foot social distance, wear a face mask, wash your hands, and get tested regularly.”

For information on more testing sites in Lexington you can go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

