Advertisement

GM to add 3,000 tech jobs to develop vehicles and software

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service.

The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to help develop electric and autonomous vehicles.

GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms.

The company says it wants to increase diversity with the new hires to build on its existing software expertise.

Spokesman Stuart Fowle says most of the jobs will be at GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan. Others will be at GM data and technical centers in Phoenix, Austin, Texas; Oshawa, Ontario; and Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his...
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Latest News

The words “liar,” “rat,” and “fear god” are also written in what looks like red paint.
Swastika painted on newspaper, left at office of Cynthiana Democrat
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida
Free COVID-19 testing available at Red Mile
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace does an interview after her historic upset victory in South Carolina as...
Rep.-elect Nancy Mace discusses historic upset victory, legislative priorities