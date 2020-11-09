Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The awesome streak is about to get all wet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’ll see another day and a half of the dry and sunny weather before rain returns.

I hope you have been soaking up the sun and enjoying these past few days, We reached a new record high on Sunday for Lexington. The airport officially hit 77 degrees. We have another chance to break a record today! If we can reach 76, we tie it. Anything warmer will break it.

The warm temperature will hold on for Tuesday, too. Maybe not record territory, but it will be very warm for this part of November.

A strong cold front will move in by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Many of you will see some gusty showers & thunderstorms blow into Kentucky. This will actually be a nice run of wet weather. It basically balances everything out for us. It looks like temperatures will drop, albeit briefly. The numbers will feel better soon. You might see numbers closer to the 60s and 70s again.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

