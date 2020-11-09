Advertisement

Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval

Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval
Kentucky Alliance says ‘Cold War’ has started after FOP contract approval(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression began discussion Sunday with a list of topics, including the approval of the city’s contract with the FOP.

Two years of negotiations and both parties came to an agreement; There will be a $10,000-per-year raise for officers and sergeants and better health benefits, while annual clothing and equipment allowances have been taken off the table.

However, people leading protests in the name of Breonna Taylor, like Harmon Jones, addressed the leaders who voted ‘yes’ to the approval.

“It’s bad enough that the city is making us pay for Breonna’s death, then you turn around and make us pay for the police’s raise. It’s a continuous slap in the face,” said Jones. “Just because it’s getting cold doesn’t mean the protests [stop]. Protests take many forms, summer of riots is over. We have entered into the ‘Cold War.’”

During the press conference, a Kentucky Alliance member and active protester listed off all 16 councilmembers who voted ‘Yes’ to approve the FOP contract.

Those councilmembers say it’s important to have incentives to keep the officers on the force.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear: 2,162 new COVID-19 cases reported, 17 deaths Saturday
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris
Interactive | Election results map

Latest News

Local veteran outlines issues he hopes the next administration prioritizes
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants remember time spent with the late game show host
BJ Boston: ‘I’m like a dog in a cage ready to go to war’
No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Auburn, improves to 6-0