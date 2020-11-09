Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup Classic winner, Authentic, retiring from racing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a win at the Breeders' Cup Classic, Authentic returned to Spendthrift Farm in Lexington for a big announcement.

“'What more can a horse do?' The words of Bob Baffert as he announced retirement from racing of Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic.

“He’s proven that he’s the best of his class, the best of the year, and if I could just do that every year with one I wouldn’t have a problem with it,” said Baffert, Authentic Trainer.

Fresh off his win in the Breeder’s Cup Classic, Kentucky born horse Authentic is retiring from racing. Officials made the announcement this morning at @spendthriftfarm. I’ll have reaction from the retirement and the win this weekend coming up later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/gF3SsWCiJz — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) November 9, 2020

It was a quiet sendoff, but one that Baffert says Authentic deserves after this year.

A win at the Kentucky Derby and a win at the Breeders' Cup Classic to cap off his racing career. Baffert says that it’s bittersweet saying goodbye to Authentic, but after the career, he’s had the retirement makes sense.

Authentic wins the Breeders' Cup Classic. (Racing Dudes)

“I knew when he won the Breeders' Cup Classic, I knew. You know this is a huge responsibility,” Baffert said.

Officials at Spendthrift Farm say that being able to take a win at Keenland as the final race for Authentic is an appropriate way usher the Kentucky born horse into the next chapter of his career.

“Look, we’re not picky. We would have taken a win anywhere, but it’s really a nice, really nice, cherry on top of everything to do it right here in Lexington,” said Ned Toffey, Spendthrift Farm general manager.

Officials at Spendthrift Farm say that Authentic will begin the next phase of his career, breeding, in February.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.