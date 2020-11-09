Advertisement

Kentucky ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25

Gonzaga begins the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Virginia is No. 4 and Iowa checks in at No. 5 to open the season.

Kentucky is the highest-ranked team in the SEC, followed by Tennessee at No. 12.

The Wildcats will face No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic. Kentucky also takes on No. 19 Texas and No. 22 UCLA in non-conference play.

It’s the 11th time in 12 seasons the Wildcats will begin the season ranked among the nation’s top 10 to begin the season.

