Kentucky ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

BREAKING: Gonzaga is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll; Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa round out top five.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/pkFyH1yUfH — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 9, 2020

Gonzaga begins the season as the No. 1 team in the country followed by Baylor and Villanova.

Virginia is No. 4 and Iowa checks in at No. 5 to open the season.

Kentucky is the highest-ranked team in the SEC, followed by Tennessee at No. 12.

The Wildcats will face No. 6 Kansas in the Champions Classic. Kentucky also takes on No. 19 Texas and No. 22 UCLA in non-conference play.

It’s the 11th time in 12 seasons the Wildcats will begin the season ranked among the nation’s top 10 to begin the season.

