Advertisement

Kentucky’s November 21 road trip to No. 1 Alabama set for 4:00

Alabama leads the all-time series 37-2-1.
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On November 21, Kentucky will visit Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

Alabama leads the all-time series 37-2-1. This is the first meeting between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide since 2016. Kentucky’s last win came in 1997 in Lexington. The Wildcats won that game 40-34.

No. 1 Alabama is 6-0 with a road trip to LSU on deck. Kentucky is 2-4 ahead of Saturday’s November 14 home game with Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his...
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Latest News

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an...
Kentucky ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25
Authentic wins the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup Classic winner, Authentic, retiring from racing
Brandon Boston Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
BJ Boston: ‘I’m like a dog in a cage ready to go to war’
No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Auburn.
No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Auburn, improves to 6-0