Kentucky’s November 21 road trip to No. 1 Alabama set for 4:00

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On November 21, Kentucky will visit Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

Alabama leads the all-time series 37-2-1. This is the first meeting between the Wildcats and Crimson Tide since 2016. Kentucky’s last win came in 1997 in Lexington. The Wildcats won that game 40-34.

No. 1 Alabama is 6-0 with a road trip to LSU on deck. Kentucky is 2-4 ahead of Saturday’s November 14 home game with Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.