Ky. county clerks must have final vote tally submitted by Tuesday

By Andrea Walker
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - County clerks in Kentucky must have their final tally submitted to Secretary of State Michael Adams' office Tuesday.

Kentucky’s official results haven’t been finalized just yet, but we already have a good idea about how Kentuckians voted.

The secretary of state’s office released new numbers for absentee ballots this Monday morning. Clerks were still allowed to count mail-in ballots through last Friday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

More than 650,000 Kentuckians requested absentee ballots, 96 percent of which were returned.

Nearly 1.5 million Kentuckians voted in-person as well, for a grand total of 2.1 million.

Voter turnout was nearly 60 percent, 10 percent shy of the secretary of state’s goal.

Once they’ve received final vote counts from the county clerks, the secretary of state’s office will compile a report for the state board of elections.

The board will certify the totals at its upcoming meeting, which is scheduled for Friday, November 20.

