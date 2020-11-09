Advertisement

No. 2 Kentucky sweeps Auburn, improves to 6-0

The Wildcats hit .371 as a team and Alli Stumler led the way with 18 kills.
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 2 ranked Kentucky volleyball team swept Auburn 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-15) Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum to improve to 6-0 this season.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 6-0 in this abbreviated fall season. They cap a perfect 4-0 fall inside Memorial Coliseum and they will wrap up the fall schedule against Mississippi State on Thursday and Friday.

Kentucky held Auburn to .112 hitting as a team.

The Wildcats hit .371 as a team and Alli Stumler led the way with 18 kills.

