Santa Claus is still coming to town

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Claus will still make it to Fayette Mall this year.

This season, Santa arrives on the best shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

Starting November 27, through Christmas Eve, you’ll find Santa and his team of elves in the Dillard’s Court. Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Set Closed on 11/30 & 11/7

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using the online reservation platform. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.

All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.

Mall officials say other usual holiday events are canceled for this year, including the Santa arrival party, pet photos, and Santa Cares.

