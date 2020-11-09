Advertisement

Santa Claus is still coming to town

Santa Claus will still make it to Fayette Mall this year. This season, Santa arrives on the...
Santa Claus will still make it to Fayette Mall this year. This season, Santa arrives on the best shopping day of the year, Black Friday. (Photo: Fayette Mall)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Santa Claus will still make it to Fayette Mall this year.

This season, Santa arrives on the best shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

Starting November 27, through Christmas Eve, you’ll find Santa and his team of elves in the Dillard’s Court. Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

  • Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Set Closed on 11/30 & 11/7

All guests must schedule their visit with Santa using the online reservation platform. Walk-ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.

All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.

Mall officials say other usual holiday events are canceled for this year, including the Santa arrival party, pet photos, and Santa Cares.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his...
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris
Joe Biden used his first national address as president-elect to vow to heal a deeply divided...
Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Latest News

Officials with AHF Products announced a $2.5 million expansion project Monday that will bring...
Southern Kentucky flooring manufacturer planning $2.5 million dollar expansion
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say
WATCH | Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Coronavirus
Lexington reports 338 COVID-19 cases over the weekend