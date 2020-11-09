Advertisement

Stoops: We got ‘dominated’ the last time we were favored

Kentucky opens up as 18-point favorites against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has opened up as 18-point favorites against win-less Vanderbilt.

It looks like an easy win, but just remember the last time the Wildcats were favored in conference play. As 3-point favorites in Columbia, UK lost to Missouri 20-10 and got out-gained 421-145.

As you can see, Vegas odds do not matter in the SEC.

“We need to worry about ourselves and focus on ourselves,” said Mark Stoops. “The last time we went into a game as a favorite we got our butts kicked, from the beginning of the game to the end, and everywhere in between.”

“We got totally and utterly dominated,” added Stoops. “We need to worry about ourselves and getting prepared to play the best we possibly can. I was not very happy the way we played the last time we were favored. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it or (if it was) where we were at in the season and what we were doing on the road, whatever. It doesn’t matter. We weren’t good enough. Our guys need to continue to focus on ourselves, our energy, our focus, our preparation throughout this week in getting ready to play.”

Saturday’s game with Vanderbilt is set for 12:00 on the SEC Network. Also of note, Quinton Bohanna will return against the Commodores after missing two straight games with an injury.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Gov. Beshear reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Sunday
Dr. Mark Dougherty is an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington.
Lexington doctor discusses new COVID-19 information as the pandemic continues
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden raises his arm with his...
Kentucky leaders react to election of Biden, Harris
Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in...
Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say

Latest News

UK’s Madison Lilley wins third SEC Setter of the Week award
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
Kentucky’s November 21 road trip to No. 1 Alabama set for 4:00
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts instructions to his players in the first half of an...
Kentucky ranked No. 10 in preseason AP Top 25
Authentic wins the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Kentucky Derby, Breeders' Cup Classic winner, Authentic, retiring from racing