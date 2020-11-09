Stoops: We got ‘dominated’ the last time we were favored

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has opened up as 18-point favorites against win-less Vanderbilt.

It looks like an easy win, but just remember the last time the Wildcats were favored in conference play. As 3-point favorites in Columbia, UK lost to Missouri 20-10 and got out-gained 421-145.

As you can see, Vegas odds do not matter in the SEC.

“We need to worry about ourselves and focus on ourselves,” said Mark Stoops. “The last time we went into a game as a favorite we got our butts kicked, from the beginning of the game to the end, and everywhere in between.”

“We got totally and utterly dominated,” added Stoops. “We need to worry about ourselves and getting prepared to play the best we possibly can. I was not very happy the way we played the last time we were favored. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it or (if it was) where we were at in the season and what we were doing on the road, whatever. It doesn’t matter. We weren’t good enough. Our guys need to continue to focus on ourselves, our energy, our focus, our preparation throughout this week in getting ready to play.”

Saturday’s game with Vanderbilt is set for 12:00 on the SEC Network. Also of note, Quinton Bohanna will return against the Commodores after missing two straight games with an injury.

Live Now - Coach Stoops Pre-Vanderbilt https://t.co/0GFoB1wRJq — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 9, 2020

