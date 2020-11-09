Swastika painted on newspaper, left at office of Cynthiana Democrat

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A disturbing discovery at a local newspaper Monday morning.

The Cynthiana Democrat posted this picture to their Facebook page:

You can see a swastika on this paper.

The words “liar,” “rat,” and “fear god” are also written in what looks like red paint.

The editor of the paper says she found this copy stuffed in the front door of the office.

The editor says Facebook has since deleted her post about what happened.

We’re reaching out to police to see if they have any leads.

