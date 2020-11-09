UK’s Madison Lilley wins third SEC Setter of the Week award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior setter Madison Lilley was named the Southeastern Conference Setter of the Week, the league office announced Monday. It is the third time this season Lilley has won the award in the three weeks that Kentucky has competed.

Lilley had a third-successive strong weekend leading the SEC’s best statistical offense, as she averaged 14 assists per set his weekend and paced the Wildcats to a .378 hitting percentage as a team. Lilley had 48 assists on Saturday, the most she’s had this season in a three-set match, and also added in a season-high tying four blocks in the match. Lilley recorded eight digs in both matches against Auburn for 16 on the series.

The 2020-21 fall season will come to a conclusion for Kentucky next week as the Wildcats travel south to Starkville, Mississippi. UK will play at Mississippi State on Thursday and Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET, with both games shown live on the SEC Network. Courtney Lyle and Missy Whittemore will have the call on Thursday, with Paul Sunderland and Jenny Hazelwood on the call Friday afternoon. Both games will also be streamed live on the SEC Network.

