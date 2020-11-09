WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports highest positivity rate since early May; 1,745 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update Monday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,745 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 122,567 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.49 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 197 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today’s positivity rate is the highest since May 5.

There were 11 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,576.

As of Monday, 1,133 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 300 are in the ICU, and 142 are on ventilators. At least 11,109 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The governor says today marks the highest number of people in the ICU.

Dr. Steven Stack: “In the beginning of the pandemic, it took 15 weeks to get the same number of cases that we had in just the last week.” — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) November 9, 2020

