Woman robbed by armed man outside Lexington business, police say

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a woman was robbed outside a Lexington business Monday morning.

Police say they were called around 8:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Thoroughbred Engineering in the 200 block of North Broadway. 

The victim told police a man, armed with a gun, approached her in the parking lot and stole her purse and her car.  Police are still looking for the car, which is a silver 2002 Toyota Camry.

The woman was not hurt.

Police do not have a good description of the suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600 or you can submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by either calling 859-253-2020 or visiting the website.

