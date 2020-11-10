AAA making it easier for you to catch your next flight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA is making it easier for you to catch your next flight.

The TSA PreCheck mobile unit will out at the Hamburg AAA parking lot from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19 signing up people for the program.

If you plan on flying over the next five years and don’t want to stand in long security lines or remove your belt and shoes, this may be the plan for you.

All you need to do is fill out a TSA pre-check application for $85 and bring proper I.D. And passport.

“Especially now. where people feel like it’s safer once again, if you want to travel it’s up to you. If you want to, but you don’t have to wait in those lines as long, it actually goes through a lot faster and there is a need for that,” said Angela Hoskins, retail office manager.

In the past, the travel agency has helped about 300 passengers sign up for TSA PreCheck.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.