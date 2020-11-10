Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Seasonal weather returns after cold front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern turns more active for the middle of the workweek with showers and thunderstorms returning, but a cool down will also follow this changing pattern.

For your evening ahead, you’ll still have some dry time to enjoy the nice conditions, but as we head later into this evening and tonight, rain chances will start to increase ahead of a cold front. These showers will continue to increase through the overnight hours, with heavy showers and a few thunderstorms possible as well. Temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid to upper 60s before slowly falling into the upper 50s overnight. Gusty winds will also remain around with winds of 8-15mph and gusts of 20+ mph possible.

As we continue through Wednesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through during the morning hours. At times, these showers will be heavy for some areas, and a few thunderstorms will be possible in this line. While most areas won’t see any issues out of this cold front, southeastern Kentucky areas could experience localized high water issues. Generally, most areas will see anywhere from 0.5″-1.5″ of rainfall, with isolated regions seeing 2″+ of rain. On Wednesday, highs will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across most of the state, with slightly warmer temperatures showing up to the southeast.

Drier weather returns for the end of the workweek, and this also ushers in a more Fall-like feel for Thursday and Friday. Both days, highs will reach only into the upper 50s and lower 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Once we make it to next weekend, we’re keeping our eye on some changes that enter back into the forecast. Depending on what Tropical Storm Eta ends up doing, some remnant moisture could make it’s way north to us in Kentucky by Saturday and Sunday before a more powerful cold front comes through. This next cold front will also send temperatures even colder for next week with a freeze showing up. Still, a lot to watch with those changes, so we’ll keep you updated.

