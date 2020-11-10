Former Kentucky state employee accused of smuggling Viagra

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky state government employee has been accused of running an illegal Viagra distribution scheme for more than four years.

A federal grand jury indicted Howard Stanley Head Jr., of Franklin County, last week on conspiracy and other charges for the scheme he is accused of running from July 2015 to Oct. 2019.

The indictment says Head ordered shipments of erectile dysfunction drugs from other countries and resold them in smaller quantities.

The indictment alleges the suppliers deliberately mislabeled the shipments to hide the drugs.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Head is also accused of using his government email to communicate with customers. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

